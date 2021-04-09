GARRETT — Edmond “Ed” McDanel, 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on May 29, 1941, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to Horase L. and Ada D. (Graham) McDanel.
Ed was a truck driver for McDanel Semi Inc., for 52 years, retiring in 2018.
He was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana.
Ed married Melanie Walburn on Jan. 7, 2011, in Valparaiso, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett, Indiana.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Diana Mae and Keith Yoder, of Davidsville, Pennsylvania, and Donna Beth and Eric Poole, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; five stepchildren and their spouses, Jason and Bridgett High, of Garrett, Davy Womack ,of Garrett, Jeremy and Cindy High, of Garrett, Bruce and Nancy Scott, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Diana and Bill Hilland, of Hellyer, Illinois; three grandchildren, Kayla Yoder, Garreth Poole and Calista Poole; three step-grandchildren, Joshua Hillard, Kaylin Hillard and Chris Scott; two brothers, Ben L. McDanel, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, and Don G. McDanel, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; sister and brother-in-law, Sue Ann and Ted Aiken, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; and Doris Burkett, mother of Ed’s daughters, Diana and Donna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave M. McDanel; and his second wife, Sandy F. McDanel.
Services will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen and Ed’s son-in-law, Keith Yoder, officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family request that everyone wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
