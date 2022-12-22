SHIPSHEWANA — Larry Dewayne Jones, 84, of Shipshewana (district: 46-1), died at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence in Shipshewana.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1938, in Shipshewana, to Levi and Mandy (Gingerich) Jones.
On June 9, 1960, in Shipshewana he married Mary Bontrager, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are three sons, David (Katie) Jones of Ligonier, John (Leona) Jones of Millersburg, and Daniel (Norma) Jones of Nappanee; five daughters, Martha (Josey) Otto of Plains, Montana, Ruth (James) Slabaugh of Nappanee, Mary (Samuel) Riehl of LaGrange, Barbara (Devon) Hochstetler of Shipshewana, and Christina (Larry) Yoder of Shipshewana; 40 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Levi Jr. (Janet) Jones, Lynn (Jill) Jones, Winford Jones, Kenneth (Vera) Jones and Jacob (Loretta) Jones; five sisters, Marylou (Dale) Mast, Elsie (Alvin) Miller, Rebecca (Mervin) Byler, Ruth (Dewayne) Miller and Linda (Ernest) Lehman; and brother-in-law, Josey Bontrager.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph Jones; two brothers, Paul and John Jones; sister, Judith Bontrager; and sister-in-law, Ulonda Jones.
Larry was a farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. today and all day Friday at the Stephen Raber residence, 5980 W. C.R. 200N, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the same residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Lyle Beechy, Pastor Merlin Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
