WATERLOO — Billy Joe “BJ” Servis, age 79, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1943, in Havana, Illinois, to William F. and Mary F. (Towery) Servis.
Billy married Sharon R. Stout on June 2, 1967, in Kelso, Washington. She resides in Waterloo.
He spent his career working for Dana Corporation in three different locations, Havana and Chicago, Illinois and finally Antwerp, Ohio, retiring on March 1, 2003. Billy was a very hard worker and although with Dana, his main expertise was working as a maintenance welder, he held many other jobs over the years. He has worked as a farmer, a logger, a lumber grader, a truck driver and Disa-matic (which involves electrical and hydraulic maintenance).
Billy was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo. He was also a lifetime member of the Shifters Car Club, the American Motorcycle Association and HOG (Harley Owners Group). He also loved taking children shopping at Christmas time with the Jaycees Club.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was an avid gun collector and he and Sharon loved traveling the country on their Harley Davidson. If Billy was your friend, then you knew that you had a true friend. His greatest gift was his extreme generosity, he was literally willing to give you the coat off of his back. Billy will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sharon Servis, of Waterloo; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Tina Marie Servis, of Jasper, Indiana; grandson, Wyatt William Servis; sisters and brother-in-law; Sandee and Arden Stocks, of Kalama, Washington, and Gladys Yaeger, of Mountain View, Missouri; brother and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Vicky Servis, of Canton, Illinois, and Lisa Servis, of Smithfield, Illinois; and several loving nieces; nephews; and extended family members.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Eleanor Tarvin; one brother, Earl Servis; and brother-in-law, Robert Yaeger.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Waterloo Cemetery, with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
