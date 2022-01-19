AUBURN — Betty M. McAlpin, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Edward and Mary Edna (Snyder) McEntarfer.
Betty worked for Boman and Albright in Waterloo for more than 13 years, then DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn for 10 years, before retiring.
She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, William “Bill” (Michelle) McAlpin, of Peru, Indiana, Dianne (Rev. Ken) Walker, of Auburn, and David (Mary) McAlpin, of Auburn; six grandchildren, Matthew McAlpin, James Walker, Amanda Walker, Dylan Walker, Olivia Walker and Akita Walker; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Marion McAlpin; sister, Maxine Walsh; and a brother, Harold McEntarfer.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Betty’s memory to McCurdy School, 515 Cam Arbolero, Espanola, NM 87532.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
