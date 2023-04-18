KENDALLVILLE — Beulah Herron, 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages Pine Valley in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1929, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, to Johnnie and Rebie (Neeley) Crager.
On Aug. 13, 1949, in Kendallville she married Gerald E. Herron. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2010.
Mrs. Herron worked at several factories. She retired from King-Seeley in Kendallville, as an inspector. After retirement, she and her husband built a log cabin on Royer Lake in LaGrange County, where they spent many weekends with family and friends.
Her many hobbies were sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, and spending as much time as possible with family and friends. She was also proud of the fact that she provided in-home childcare for several families and remained friends with them into adulthood.
Surviving are a daughter, Judy (Randy) Ray, of Fort Wayne; a son, Johnny (Natalie) Herron, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Kelley (Eddie) Konrad, of Angola, John Gabriel Herron, of Fort Wayne, Sonnie (Eric) Lamb, of Fort Wayne, Michael Herron, of Kendallville and Christy Bradley, of Fort Wayne; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Belva (Harold) Demaree, of Albion and Beth Mohsini, of Colorado.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Herron; and six brothers, William Crager, Carl Crager, Cola Crager, Kess Crager, Bruce Crager and Curt Crager.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Visitation is on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
