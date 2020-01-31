MT. PROSPECT, Ill. — Judith Elaine Pretschold, 75, of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Kendallville.
Judy was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Jan. 30, 1944, to Jack Delmar Trowbridge and Thelma Clara (Smith) Trowbridge. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1962, and Ball State University in 1966, with a Bachelor of Education degree.
She was a retired middle school social studies teacher in Illinois.
She married Michael Augusta Pretschold, who preceded her in death in 2016.
Her survivors include her sisters, Helen Gillespie, of Garrett, Jean Fredrickson, of Kendallville, Karen and Allan Conrad, of Elkhart, and Janet and Lyle Vian, of Corunna; brothers, Steve and Pam Trowbridge, of Kendallville, and Dan and Dena Trowbridge, of Kendallville; sisters-in-law, Nyda Trowbridge, of Kendallville, Kate Zietlow, of Mesa, Arizona, and Pat Polland, of Mesa, Arizona. Many nieces and nephews survive, including Jim Zietlow, of Colorado, Walter Pollard, of Mesa, Arizona, and Billy Pollard, of Cleveland, Ohio.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Trowbridge (2018); and sisters, Donna Conrad and Patricia Engle.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Burial will take place at later date at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
