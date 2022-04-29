FORT WAYNE — Dakota Lee Smith, 33, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne on March 18, 1989, to Larry E. and Becky L. (Howe) Smith, of Auburn.
Dakota was Operations Manager for Maxi Salt in Fort Wayne.
He was a DeKalb High School graduate and loved to play basketball. He helped coach at three different high schools, DeKalb, Prairie Heights and Garrett. He loved anything sports, especially IU Basketball, the Cubs and Colts.
Dakota was a member of County Line Church of God.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Becky Smith, of Auburn; brother, Dylan Smith, of Denver, Colorado; and sister and brother-in-law, Bailee and Logan Schilling, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandparents, Keith and Janice Smith, of Butler, Gary and Bente Howe, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Judy Lyon, of Battle Creek, Michigan; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and great-cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at County Line Church of God, 7716 N, County Line Road, Auburn, IN 46706.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, and also one hour prior to the service on Monday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Memorials may be given in memory of Dakota, to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or to the family to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.