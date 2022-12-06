AUBURN — Christian Lamar Suggs, four months old, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after saving two other lives with his precious gift of donation. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Christian Suggs
