ANGOLA — Penny L. Kent, 62, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, to Billy Gene and Shirley (Smith) Lonsbury.
Penny graduated from Angola High School in 1978.
She married Donald E. Kent on July 1, 1978.
Penny was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a member of Faith Alive Church in Kendallville, Indiana, and a member of Promise Land, which is a non-profit group in Fremont, Indiana.
Penny enjoyed traveling, taking road trips in her Corvette, and going on the pontoon. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Donald E. Kent, of Angola, Indiana; four sons, Justin Kent, of Angola, Indiana, Christopher (Lena Hauser) Kent, of Chicago, Illinois, Jadon Kent, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Calin Kent, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four daughters, Alexis (Brian) Crouse, of LaGrange, Indiana, Lyndzee Kent, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jordan Kent, of Angola, Indiana, and Jessica Kent, of Angola, Indiana; and her sister, Holly (Eric) Trojan, of Syracuse, Indiana. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Carter Crouse and Davis Crouse.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Billy Lonsbury Jr., and Lonnie Lonsbury.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Teeters Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Pastor John Maloney will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Promise Land in Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
