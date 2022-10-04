HAMILTON, Mont. — Danny "Dan" Lee Beaty passed away at his home, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Hamilton, Montana, following a long battle with heart disease.
He was born Danny Lee Beaty, on March 18, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana, to Chalmer LeRoy (AKA Mike) and Mary Ellen (Rude) Beaty, of Spencerville, Indiana. Dan was the third child in the family of seven children.
He graduated from Eastside High School, Butler, Indiana, in 1967, and completed Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas, and Technician School at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, in 1968. It was the first time in his life he had seen the mountains, and he fell in love with them.
Danny married Kathy Mock in June 1969, and worked as a metallurgical lab technician for Borg/Warner Corporation until 1971. He became a Civil Service employee for the United States Department of Defense, working on weapons systems on jet fighter aircraft as a Weapons Technician, along with Air National Guard Service as a Tech Sergeant on weekends until 1977.
In 1977, he moved with his wife and two daughters to Estes Park, Colorado, where he purchased a small cottage court of seven cabins and a log home, and also started his own insulating and roofing business.
They returned to Indiana in 1981; by this time, there were three daughters and he and his wife divorced shortly thereafter. Upon returning to Indiana, Danny was fortunate enough to regain employment as a Civil Service employee and return to the Air National Guard at Bear Field, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Through mutual friends, he met his wife, Kathryn Harkins, in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1986. Being raised in a Masonic family as well as her own membership in Eastern Star, Kathryn felt it important that I inquire about Masonic membership. Danny's father had been a Mason since the 1960s, but it had never before occurred to him that it may be an organization that he would be involved in. Once he asked his dad and his Masonic friends about being a Mason, the wheels turned fast. He had no regrets of becoming a Mason. He didn't believe he was ready for that phase of his life before then.
Danny and Kathryn both so love the mountains and were blessed with the opportunity to move to Hamilton, Montana, in 1989, where they remain today. He soon began Paradise Property Management, purchasing another property management business. He owned and operated this business, managing more than two hundred properties until he sold the business in August 1999. He also managed a 34-unit low-income housing project until the end of 2009. He began working part-time at the Hamilton Post Office in 2004. In 2009, he transferred to the Main Post Office in Missoula, Montana, retiring in 2013.
He has four daughters; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. If they had known that grandkids were so much fun, they would have had them first!
Dan was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Sharon Kaye Meredith; and brother-in-law, Bo Smith.
Dan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathryn Harkins Beaty; daughters, Lori Anne Bennett, of Ashley, Indiana, Jennifer Fay Snow, of Hudson, Indiana, and Sara Beth Beaty, of St. Joe, Indiana; step-daughter, Kristina Warren, of Georgia; "adopted" son, Fred Harbeck, of Hamilton, Montana; grandchildren, Alexis Rose Bennett, of Auburn, Indiana, Tanner Reid Bennett, of Foley, Alabama, Demara Grace Bennett, of Ashley, Indiana, Cheyenne Marie Snow (and her three children), of Kansas, Baylee Lynn Snow, of Butler, Indiana, Makayla LeeAnne, Kylee Fay and Wyatt Lee Snow, all of Hudson, Indiana, and Kamden Shay and Kennedy Reese Miller, both of St. Joe, Indiana; numerous brothers; sisters; in-laws; nieces; nephews; and other extended family; not forgetting those “adopted”, as if they were his own.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests trees to be planted in Israel, through the Jewish National Fund, shiva.com or kkl-jnf.org. or of course, donations to any Masonic philanthropy or Order of the Eastern Star.
Any time spent with loved ones, whether helping others, having ice cream, hot air balloon ride or motorcycle ride is time well spent!
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Daly-Leach Chapel, in Hamilton, Montana.
Condolences may be made at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.