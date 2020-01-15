ROME CITY — Gary Neil Masters, 71, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Gary was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 23, 1948, to Hobart (1997) and Doris (Ford) Masters. They preceded him in death.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War.
He married Sharon Carol Masters on Oct. 4, 1982, in Rome City.
Gary was the former fire chief of the Rome City Fire Department and member of Rome City American Legion.
His survivors include his wife, Sharon Masters, of Rome City; daughter, Megan and Austin Schenher, of Kendallville; son, Gary Masters II, of Rome City; five grandchildren, Kaiden Schenher, Kolsen Schenher, Keragan Schenher, Neil Masters and Forrest Masters; brothers, Terry and Jane Masters, of Fort Wayne, and Maynard and Dorothy Masters, of Sunrise, Florida; and sister, Pam Masters, of Texas.
Visitation and the funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., with the funeral service at 5 p.m.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will conduct the service.
Burial will take place later at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Share a memory online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.