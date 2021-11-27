FORT WAYNE — Surrounded by her family, Carole Taflinger Whitlock, age 76, was called home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Born in Lima, Ohio, she moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and graduated from Southside High School. Later in life, she earned a Bachelor of Science/RN from Purdue University and spent 17 years as an ER nurse at Parkview Hospital.
She lived in Columbia City during her children's formative years and then moved to Sarasota, Florida, to follow a dream. She was an avid sailor and lived on her own boat for a time while working with Easter Seals.
In Sarasota she met her husband Steve. In 1998, they moved back to Fort Wayne to be with her family and friends. Here she worked with the American Red Cross and AmeriCorps, teaching life-saving skills and safety. She traveled with Ball State University for an assignment in Thailand.
She loved nursing, teaching skills, spending time with family and friends, reading, entertaining, and dining out.
Carole did not want a service, but wanted those who knew her to remember a special moment. As her last gift to medicine and nursing, she bestowed her body to IU Medicine for research, in hopes of saving lives, even after her death.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughters, Dawn Fulk (Matthew) and Shawn Fort (James); stepsons, Charles Whitlock (Tara) and Brian Whitlock (Stacey); grandchildren, Blake, Kaleb, Sarah, Bo, Alex, Savanna, Matt, and Bryce; and her beloved pets, James Earl II, Hope, and Smokey.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Peters; mother, Evelyn McGinnis; and stepfather, Cloyd McGinnis.
