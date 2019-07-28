FREMONT — Benjamin “Todd” Williamson, 65, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Todd was born on July 5, 1954, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to Benjamin and Jane Williamson. They preceded him in death.
He grew up in Edwardsburg, Michigan, and graduated from Edwardsburg High School. Todd later lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana, prior to moving to Fremont.
Todd married Myra Ann VanCuren on Nov. 22, 1980, in Fort Wayne.
He formerly worked for M & C Trenching, Fremont, Indiana.
Todd had a great love for his wife and his family. He also had a love for fishing and gardening.
He was known as a man that went out of his way to help others, and enjoyed making anyone’s life easier.
Todd was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Fremont, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Myra Williamson, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Britt Williamson, of China Spring, Texas, Anthony Williamson (and his fiancée, Heather), of Prospect, Kentucky, and Travis (Kayla) Williamson, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Delilah, Lauren, and Tristan; great-grandchildren, William, Paisley, and Macie; a brother, Cliff (Amber) Williamson, of Edwardsburg, Michigan; sisters, Denise (Alan) Bowman, of Elkhart, Indiana, Lisa (Gene) Duncan, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Susie (Max) Shafer, of Goshen, Indiana; an aunt, Clara Young, of Springfield, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Trice Butler, of Grabill, Indiana, and her son, Ben Butler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257, 301 S. Wayne St., Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
