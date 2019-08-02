HOWE — Beverly J. Todd, 65, of Howe, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1953, in Kendallville, to J. Keith and Mildred I. (Strawser) Todd.
Beverly was lifelong member of LaGrange County and was a graduate of Lakeland High School in LaGrange.
She attended Ball State University earning a degree in elementary education; returning later to Ball State to earn her master degree in education.
She retired from her career in education after spending 38 years teaching elementary education for the Prairie Heights School Corporation. She was beloved by her students who numbered nearly 1,000.
Beverly was a lifelong member of South Milford Church of Christ. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Delta Pi and was a member of the National Education Association.
Surviving Beverly are her sister, Nancy Huff, of LaGrange; brother, John (Mary) Todd, of South Milford; four nieces, Holly (Jeff) Spaw, of Avilla, Tamara (Denver) Preston, of Kendallville, Julie (Chris) Conley, of Hudson, and Michelle (Todd) Jones, of Seattle, Washington; two nephews, Mike (Robin) Todd, of Wolcottville, and Todd (Sam) Huff, of Deerfield, Virginia; and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug, 6, 2019, at South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. 600S, Wolcottville.
Pastor Brian Walter will officiate the services and burial will take place at South Milford Cemetery.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the church from 2-8 p.m., and for an hour before the funeral on Tuesday.
Memorials may be contributed in Beverly’s honor to the Beverly J. Todd Memorial Scholarship c/o LaGrange County Community Foundation or South Milford Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.
