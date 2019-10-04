ASHLEY — Loretta F. (Hunter) Ternet, 71, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home in rural Ashley, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 3, 1947, in Pikeville, Tennessee, to Floyd and Jessie (Kizzar) Hunter. They preceded her in death.
She married Billy A. Ternet Sr., in 1968, and they lived in LaOtto.
In 2005, she met Charles “Skip” Ackman, and they lived in Ashley.
She was a homemaker, mother of five children, grandmother to 15 grandchildren, and 20 2/3 great-grandchildren.
She was a babysitter for 43 years, and loved them all just like her own.
Loretta leaves behind her significant other, Charles “Skip” Ackman; Loretta’s children, Sheila (Scott) Adams, Jessie (Terry) Williamson, Billy (Penny) Ternet, David (Imani) Woodard, and Lisa (Matt) Stewart; brother, Luther (Peggy) Hunter, of Florida; and Skip’s two daughters, Debra (Paul) Ackman and Carrie (James) Richards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy A. Ternet Sr.; and two sisters, EuvaLee Hunter and Geraldine Hunter.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mike Wakeland will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial may be directed to the family in care of Sheila Adams.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
