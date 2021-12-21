ROME CITY — Robert C. Cox, 95, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Avalon Village in Ligonier. Young Family Funeral Home-Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
