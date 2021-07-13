ANGOLA — Nancy Jane Beechy, 73, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on June 9, 1948, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Jake and Gwendolyn (Keesberry) Osmun.
Nancy graduated from Angola High School in 1966.
She worked at Dana Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, for 35 years, retiring in 2008.
Nancy enjoyed playing softball, basketball, dancing, playing poker (Texas Hold ’Em) and singing karaoke. She liked waterskiing and spending time near and on the water.
She was immensely proud of the hole-in-one she received playing golf on Lake James Country Club Golf Course during the Ladies Championship game. She won the Championship a total of 7 times.
Nancy bowled on a bowling league and bowled a 298 game.
Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and her big circle of friends. She was known for her quick wit and had a contagious laughter.
Surviving are her daughters, Tracy (Michael) Quinn, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Tricia (Sean McCutcheon) Garrard, of Carmel, Indiana; three grandchildren, Taylor (Haley) Mowry, Samuel Garrard and Lillian Garrard; and one great-granddaughter, Ada Mowry. Also surviving is her sister, Cynthia (Philip) Carr, of Angola, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jake Osmun; mother, Gwendolyn Harvey; two brothers, Craig Osmun and Phil Osmun; and one grandson, Joshua Garrard.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
