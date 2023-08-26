Richard Heupel
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Richard Donald “Dick” Heupel, 68, of Bloomington passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the IU Health Hospice House.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1954, in Garrett, the son of Donald Frederick and Arline Marie (Mellott) Heupel.
Dick was a 1973 graduate of Garrett High School in Garrett.
He married the love of his life, Laura Melissa Welton, on July 9, 1977, in Kentland, Indiana. They were happily married for 46 years.
Dick received his bachelor’s degree in 1980 from Indiana University. He earned Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation from International Economic Development Council and predecessor organization in 1989 from the University of Oklahoma. He re-certified eight times. In 2013, he received his master’s degree from Ball State University.
His selected service to the industry includes boards of directors of the Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corp; Indiana Economic Development Association (president 2005); Mid-America Economic Development Council (president 2000); Bloomington Economic Development Corp., and Downtown Improvement Corp.
Advisory boards include Indiana Main Street Council and Valparaiso University College of Business Administration Dean’s Advisory Council.
He was the field representative for Community Development Division, Indiana Department of Commerce; executive director for Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation; executive director for Jay County Development Corporation; president of Richland Economic Development Corporation; director of Economic Development and manager of key accounts, Hoosier Energy; and director for Center for Community Economic Development at Ball State University.
Dick was most importantly an amazing husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed IU football and basketball, playing the guitar, perfecting his billiards game, tinkering on motorcycles and cars, playing flight simulator, sailing, and spending time with friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Laura (Welton) Heupel of Bloomington; his daughters, Melanie (Andy) Keller of Bloomington; Gina (Matt) Johnson of Southlake, Texas; four grandchildren: Malone and Millie Johnson, Emerson and Brayton Keller; two sisters, Carol (Roger) Rhodes of Bloomington and Janene Trobridge of Wabash; his sister-in-law, Kathie Wozniak formerly of Springfield, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Donald and Arline Heupel; brother Dana Heupel; and brother-in-law Rick Trobridge.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at Allen Funeral Home, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, Bloomington. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank the IU Health Hospice House and IU Health Bloomington Hospital staff, and Hearthstone Health Campus staff for all their care.
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com.
