ASHLEY — Katharine B. “Katie” Gramling, age 49, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Lawrence County, Indiana.
She was born on June 4, 1972, in Angola, Indiana, to John and Patricia (Mitchell) Gramling.
She graduated valedictorian of her class at Angola High School in 1990. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business Economics in 1995, and a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science in 1997, both from Indiana University.
Katie was a state officer for Future Farmers of America in 1992. She was also an FFA sweetheart that same year.
Katie worked as an independent contractor as an internet consultant and content developer. In 2001, she developed engineergirl.com for the National Academy of Engineers based in Washington, DC, and for the last 20 years she had worked with them and maintained the website.
She enjoyed gardening and being around animals, especially her three cats. Her family always called on her to watch the farm animals and pets. They called her their “critter sitter”. Katie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her parents, John and Pat Gramling, of Ashley; brother and sister-in-law, Byron “Barney” and Cheryl Gramling, of Ashley; sister, Eliza Jane “Lizzie” Gramling and Sean Malloy, of Nashville, Tennessee; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
