WATERLOO — Steven D. Stomm, 75, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.
He was born on April 18, 1947, in Auburn, Indiana, to Robert G. and Fairy Lee (Roland) Stomm.
Steve was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War.
While growing up, Steve helped on the family farm and was a member of the DeKalb County 4-H Horse Club.
He retired from Dana/Eaton Corp. in Auburn, after several years of service.
Steve was a member of American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville, Northeastern C.B. Club and the Northeastern Gold Wings Club Chapter Q.
Surviving are three daughters and their spouses, Melissa and Rick Gibson, of Syracuse, Nicole and Rich Hinkle, of Palmetto, Florida, and Emily and Jim Speakman, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Kendyl Peverly, Kaiden Peverly and Journey Speakman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bradley Stomm; maternal grandfather and his wife, Ralph and Evelyn Roland; maternal grandmother, Lena Roland; and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Mae Stomm.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pastor Nate Mosley will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society or Wounded Warriors.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
