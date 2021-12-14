WATERLOO — Marla Louise Dutkiewicz, 56, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home in Waterloo, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1965, in Auburn, Indiana, to Thomas and Joyce (Fisher) McKown.
Marla was a 1984 graduate of DeKalb High School. She went on to receive an associate degree in nursing from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Indiana University in Bloomington.
She married Brian T. Dutkiewicz on Jan. 2, 2016, in Hamilton, and he survives in Waterloo.
Marla was a nurse for the Cataract & Laser Institute in Fort Wayne.
She was a member of County Line Church of God in rural Auburn, where she taught Sunday school and also taught and cared for special needs children.
Marla also was a member of the Auburn Shifters Club.
She loved riding motorcycles, gardening, crafts, traveling, playing cards, playing softball with her brother, doing construction work, teaching gymnastics, directing children’s musicals and most importantly, spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Also surviving are her mother, Joyce McKown, of Auburn; three children and a spouse, Carmen and Kody Gilbert, of Butler, Vincent Rainelli, of Auburn and Dominick Rainelli, of Indianapolis; three stepchildren and a spouse, Brenden and Brittany Dutkiewicz, of Waterloo, Samantha Dutkiewicz, of Auburn and Scott McKean, of Hicksville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Korbyn, Bentley, Colin, Jace, Jayden, Lily, Sutton, Laken and Colter; three brothers and their spouses, Tyler and Teri McKown, of Auburn, Darren and Sara McKown, of Fort Wayne and Dirk and Susie McKown, of Auburn; mother-in-law, Lorraine Manera, of Auburn; brother-in-law and his wife, Jerry and Sherry Dutkiewicz; sister-in-law and her husband, Tina and Bevin Herring; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas McKown.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E, Auburn, with the Rev. Stuart Kruse officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Indiana University Anatomical Education Program or County Line Church of God.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
