TOPEKA — Erma C. Yoder, 56, of Topeka, (district: 32-1), Indiana, died at 11:23 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis; from complications of a lung disease.
She was born on June 12, 1966, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Chris and Katie (Beachy) Yoder.
On Sept. 19, 1985, in LaGrange County, she married Maynard Lee Yoder, he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are five daughters, Karen (John) Schrock, of Shipshewana, Darlene (Ervin) Gingerich, of Topeka, Rosetta (Jarin) Miller, of Topeka, Norma (Darin) Mullet, of Millersburg, and Linda Yoder (special friend, Marcus Troyer), of Topeka; six sons, LaVern (Amanda) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Calvin (Brenda) Yoder, of Topeka, Dennis (Darlene) Yoder, of Topeka, LaVon (Doris) Yoder, of Millersburg, Maynard Jr. Yoder (special friend, Janna Chupp), of Topeka, and Glen Yoder, of Topeka; 31 grandchildren; mother, Katie Yoder, of Shipshewana; six brothers, Glen (Vera) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Gerald (Darla) Yoder, of Goshen, LaVern (Kathy) Yoder, of Middlebury, Marlin (Mary Alice) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Levi (Cheryle) Yoder, of Shipshewana, and Christy Jr. (Ruth Ann) Yoder, of Shipshewana; three sisters, Rosemary (Allen) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Waneta (Wilbur) Nisley, of Goshen, and Vera (Larry) Yoder, of Shipshewana; and brother-in-law, Ervin (JoAnna) Miller, of Ligonier.
She was preceded in death by her father; a sister, Velda Miller; and a niece, Melissa Miller.
Erma was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, and all day on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the family's residence, 7640 W. C.R. 500S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Marlin Yoder residence, 7585 W. C.R. 500S, Topeka.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Vernon Yoder and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Meadowview Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.