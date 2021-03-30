ANGOLA — Albert “Lynn” Mock, 89, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1932, in Butler, Indiana, to Delbert and Edna (Boger) Mock.
He retired from Cooper Standard in Auburn, Indiana.
Lynn married Virginia Whitney on Dec. 26, 1950, and she passed away on Nov. 17, 2016.
Surviving are a daughter and two sons, Kathy Beaty, David Mock and Scott (Melanie) Mock, all of Ashley; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn (Steve) White, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, Dennis Mock and Don Mock; two brothers, Gerald Mock and Dale Mock; and a sister, Helen Carpenter.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road, STE 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.