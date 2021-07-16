KENDALLVILLE — Vandell Knox, age 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Van was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 14, 1948, to Burnis and Cleta Mae (Manns) Knox.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1967.
He honorably served his country in the Army National Guard.
He married Rita Kay Coffelt on May 10, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
He completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration from International Business College and St. Francis University in Fort Wayne.
In the past, Van was employed in operations management with Reliable Tool, McCray Refrigeration and Monsanto. For more than 20-plus years, he was a self-employed quality systems auditor.
Van loved hunting and fishing, Chicago Bears football and being with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Knox, of Kendallville; daughter, Michelle Fansler, of Kendallville; son, Brad and Barb Knox, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Colton and Morgan Jaquay, of Avilla, Jami Jaquay, of Avilla, Allison Knox, of Fort Wayne, Devon Fansler, of Kendallville, and Megan Knox, of Fort Wayne; great-grandson, Briar Jaquay; mother, Cleta Mae Knox, of Kendallville; brother, Bill and Susie Knox, of Corunna; sisters, Karen and Danny Spencer, of Kendallville and Sandy and Ben Franklin, of Kendallville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Burnis Knox; and sister, Sharon Branham.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 1-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services with military honors will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville. There will be a luncheon immediately following the funeral service at the American Legion Post 86, Kendallville.
Burial will take place at a later date at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Turnstone or Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
