HUDSON — Mary Elizabeth Tritch, 92, of Hudson, passed from this life to glory on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, with family by her side.
Mary Elizabeth Zegelien was born Nov. 1, 1928, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Frederick and Ruth Zegelien, as the seventh of 14 children.
She married Richard Fredrick Tritch on Nov. 21, 1959, in Pontiac. They celebrated 50 years of marriage, before his passing in 2009. The couple made their home on the family farm in rural Steuben County, Indiana. Together, Dick and Mary raised three sons; Mark, John and Tim.
Mary graduated from Capac High School and Baptist Bible Institute. She worked at several children’s homes after finishing school. After marrying, she became a homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her sons.
She volunteered much of her time, especially for church functions at Stroh Church of Christ, where she was a member. She participated in Ladies Aid where she served as president for a time, helped with Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and faithfully attended God’s Senior Servants.
Mary loved to sew, and after having sons, was delighted when her first four grandchildren were girls. For many years she made them beautiful dresses for Christmas and Easter, with lots of lace and ruffles. She hand-made many lovely gifts in her lifetime including cross-stitched and embroidered items, oil paintings, and crocheted blankets. She kept a large vegetable garden, and especially loved her flower garden.
Most of all, Mary loved her family. All three sons eventually built homes on properties that adjoined the farm, where Mary lived until her passing. When her grandchildren were young, they enjoyed walking through the fields to visit. The whole family looked forward to Sunday dinners together at the farm. She was most proud that her children and grandchildren know Christ as their personal Savior, and are raising her great-grandchildren to know and love the Lord.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dick; brothers Roy, Raymond, Dorman, Bill, Duane, Don and Leland; sisters Ruth and Emma; and infant siblings Russel and Marian.
Mary is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Deana Tritch, John and Jenny Tritch and Tim and Missy Tritch; an “adopted” son and daughter, David and Norene Keller; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Megan and Ian Delaney, Kristin and Dan Taylor, Adam Tritch, Mandy and Blaine Williams, Erin and David Weilein, Dustin and Alyssa Tritch, Ashlynn Tritch, Jake and Whitney Wyatt, Morgan and Mary Tritch, Anna and Brad Dickinson; 12 great-grandchildren, Eleanor Delaney, Heaven, Harmony, Maverick and Serenity Taylor, Johnathan and Harrison Williams, Nathaniel, Elliahna, Sharlette and Darin Weilein and William Dickinson; her sisters, Alma Locke and Bette Osif; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for Mary’s immediate family. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be made to Stroh Church of Christ.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
