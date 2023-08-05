KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Myrtle (Myrt) Ruse-Obed, age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Park Village Pines, Kalamazoo Michigan. Myrt was a force of nature. It’s hard to imagine that someone with her unlimited energy and passion could be gone.
Myrt was a strong Christian who spread the message of Jesus to all she met. Her life was always dedicated to Christ and His good word.
Myrt was born on July 25, 1928, in Almena, Wisconsin, to Herman and Millie (Kunkel) Koser.
She met Paul Ruse on a blind date and they were married on Sept. 6, 1947, in Almena, Wisconsin. They would live in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa, before moving to Coldwater, Michigan, in 1971. After retirement they enjoyed traveling to spend time with family and winter in Florida. Paul passed suddenly in 1994.
In 1997, she found a good partner to share her life with in Al Obed. They married and resided in Coldwater, Michigan, until Al’s death in 2013.
Myrt was a housewife and homemaker, raised five children, hosted foreign exchange students, and became a guardian to foster children. She also worked in the family’s radio station business. She co-owned and worked at WTVB-WNWN Coldwater Michigan, and WBTU/WAWK in Kendallville, Indiana, with her husband Paul.
Her life revolved around family and volunteering at her church and other community organizations. Myrt was active in the Lutheran and Presbyterian churches in Coldwater. She was also a volunteer at an orphanage in Haiti, volunteer at an Indian reservation in Arizona, spent time with Paul assisting the Billy Graham radio stations in Hawaii, teaching the Bethel series, Son Shine Gang at Maple Lawn, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School director, Bible study at the Coldwater Women’s prison, survivor support for Hospice, and guest host to many actors from Tibbits Opera House. Myrt was a voracious quilter, making hundreds of quilts for her family and homeless/women’s/children’s shelters.
Survivors include her sons, David and Mona Ruse, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Mike and Cindy Ruse, of Auburn Indiana, and Robert and Darilyn Ruse, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughters, Kim Ruse Davidson, of Salem, Virginia, and Kirsten and Bruce Harris, of Louisville, Kentucky; honorary son, Henning and Kirsten Vilhelmson, of Denmark; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by most of her generation.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Coldwater, Michigan, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 11 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Aaron Chittick officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, Michigan.
Arrangements entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home.
Please direct memorials to your choice of Myrt’s favorite charitable organizations: St. Paul Lutheran Church Coldwater, Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility Coldwater, Michigan Right to Life, or Mercy Smiles International.
