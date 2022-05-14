COLUMBIA CITY — Brenda Kay Reed, 76, of Tri-Lakes, Indiana, died at 3:15 a.m., on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on Sunday.
She was born on April 4, 1946, in Spencer, Indiana, a daughter of the late Howard Eugene and Winifred Louise (Casida) Hall. Growing up in the Spencer area, she graduated from Spencer High School. She then completed beautician school in Indianapolis.
On Oct. 11, 1969, she married Allan L. Reed. They made their first home in Indianapolis then moving to Hoagland. In 1983, the couple moved to Tri-Lakes. Allan died on July 14, 2006.
A full-time homemaker, she also team drove semitrucks with her husband. After retiring from the road, she worked a couple of years for Ultra Electronics in Columbia City.
A talented cook, she enjoyed baking pies and often selling them at her husband’s gun shows. At home she grew flowers and an annual vegetable garden. She liked her cats and leaves a couple at home.
Surviving are her daughter, Heather (Thomas) Waters, of Tri-Lakes; step-grandchildren, Michael Thomas Waters and Tequila Lynne Waters; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene A. Hall.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
She will be interred by her husband at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
