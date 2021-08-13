AUBURN — Sondra Kay (Freise) Heath, 67, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, with her son by her side.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on April 7, 1954, to Larry Baumgartner and Glenda M. (Harness) Baumgartner Bebout. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Nicholas (Felicia) Freise, of Hamilton, Indiana; grandchildren, Beau, Lane and Zoey Freise; brothers, Vic (Jan) Baumgartner, of Auburn, Indiana, and David (Brian) Baumgartner, of Chicago, Illinois; stepmother, Pearl Baumgartner, of Hamilton, Indiana, stepfather, Randall Bebout, of Auburn, Indiana; and former husband, Michael Freise, of New Haven, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kyle G. Freise; and her husband, Kevin D. Heath.
She was a 1972 Leo High School graduate and was employed as a dispatcher for Butler Police Dept., worked as an In-Home Health Care Giver and also at Save-A-Lot in Auburn, Indiana.
She loved to garden, show horses, spend time with her grandkids and make memories while camping, having campfires, and being together during the holidays. She also loved shoes and shopping.
Calling will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 1-5 p.m., with a Celebration of Life following at 5 p.m., at DeKalb County Coon Hunters Lodge, 7141 C.R. 4A, Hamilton, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton, Indiana.
Memorials may be given in her name to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
For the safety of the family and our staff, social distancing and face masks will be recommended.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
