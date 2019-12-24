ANGOLA — Ethel “Louise” Cram, 76, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Elevate Senior Living in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on May 3, 1943, in Clinton, Indiana, to Russell and Ruth (Wallace) Firestone.
She graduated from Coldwater High School.
Ethel married Joel D. Cram on Dec. 6, 1974, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
She had worked as an inspector for Dana Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, for nine years before retiring.
Ethel served in the U.S, Navy, where she was a journalist.
She was a member of Columbia Church of Christ in Columbia, Ohio, and First Church of Christ in Coldwater, Michigan.
She was also a member of Toastmasters.
Ethel enjoyed playing baseball in her younger years, and loved to socialize with her friends. She had a big heart and most of all loved her family and spending time with them.
Surviving are her husband, Joel D. Cram, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Rick Onofrietti, of Coldwater, Michigan, Ken (JoHanne) Onofrietti, of Angola, Indiana, Jon (Tammy) Onofrietti, of Angola, Indiana, and Dave (Dawn) Taulbee, of Rome City, Indiana. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Carl Firestone.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home,
Angola, Indiana, with an hour of visitation prior to the service.
Pastor Jeremy Jones will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Columbia Church of Christ in Columbia, Ohio.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
