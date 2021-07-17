FORT WAYNE — Bobby Gene Hays, 83, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born on May 13, 1938, in Jackson, Kentucky, to Roy and Lula (Fletcher) Hays.
Bobby was a press operator for 31½ years at Cooper Standard in Auburn, before retiring in 1998. After retirement he worked different security jobs to stay active and talk to people, which he enjoyed doing.
He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the PGA of America.
He married Virginia Morris on Jan. 1, 1982, in Souls Harbor Church in Auburn, and she survives.
Also surviving are a son and daughter, Debora (Jay) Lawson, of Plainwell, Michigan, and Robert Hays, of Kendallville; two stepchildren, Greg (Cheryl) Morris, of Alexandria, Kentucky, and Kristi (Jeff) Freimuth, of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; and more than 20 great-grandchildren; a brother and four sisters-in-law, Eddie Dean and Phyllis Hayes, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Georgia Hays, of Flat Rock, Michigan, Leah Hays, of Richmond, Kentucky, and June Hays, of Jackson, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ricky Dean Hays and Phillip Lang Hays; one great-grandson, Brighten Adam Keen; and six brothers, Roy Hays, Vincent Hays, Wendall Hays, Wandell Hays, Vernon Hays and Donnie Ray Hays.
Calling will be from 4-8 p.m., on Monday July 19, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky, with the Rev. John Bunn officiating.
Calling in Jackson, Kentucky, will be four hours prior to the graveside service on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Watts Funeral Home, 650 KY — 15, Jackson, KY 41339.
Memorials may be given in Bobby’s name to PGA REACH, online at PGAREACH.org.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.