WATERLOO — Joan J. Rempis, age 88, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Rempis was born on Nov. 12, 1932, in Fairfield Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, to Walter and Viola (Cassleman) Laisure.
She married William “Bill” Rempis on Oct. 13, 1990, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1999.
Mrs. Rempis worked at Charleston Metal Products for 23 years in Waterloo, from 1972, until her retirement in 1995.
She was a member of Freewill Baptist Church in Waterloo, and she was a longtime supporter of the DeKalb Humane Society.
Joan enjoyed drawing, photography and taking family pictures, baking, cooking and daily word searches. She also enjoyed gardening and mushroom hunting. Most of all she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her family was very important to her, she loved spending time with them. She will be greatly missed!
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Diana and Dan Elkins, of Waterloo and Julie Wells and Brad Kern of Kendallville; sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Cindy Wells, of Auburn, Tim and Carol Wells, of Butler, Joe and Virgie Wells, of Ashley and Rick Wells and Teresa Nelson, of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Robbie Rempis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Rempis; her former spouse, Oscar Ray Wells; and one brother, Max Laisure.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 3-5:30 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
A memorial service will be held immediately following at 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
