WOLCOTTVILLE — Ruth I. Gerardot, 84, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Gerardot was born on Aug. 31, 1938, in Venedocia, Ohio, to Veron and Mary Jane (Ralston) Thatcher.
Living for many years in the Wolcottville area, she had worked as a bookkeeper for 18 years at Farmers State Bank. She had also worked for Fort Wayne Newspapers for 15 years.
On July 13, 1968, in Arcola, Indiana, she married Lynn J. Gerardot; Mr. Gerardot survives in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Also surviving are her daughter, Marcia (Kevin) Howard, of Wolcottville, Indiana; a granddaughter, Emily Nicole Howard, of Wolcottville, Indiana; and a sister, Dorothy Howbert, of Mt. Dora, Florida.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Veron and Mary Jane Thatcher; three sisters, Ester Tyndal, Opal Seibert and Ellen Ignay; and two brothers, Bill Howard Thatcher and Ira Thatcher.
A private graveside service was held at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
