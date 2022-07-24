ALBION — Emalee Ann (Snyder) Frain, 38, of Albion, Indiana, got her wings on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Emalee was born on Aug. 30, 1983, in Whitley County, Indiana.
Emalee is known for her love of being barefoot, bear hugs, snuggling, having no filter, and being strong-willed. She loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters. Emalee also had a special place in her heart for her multitude of friends. She didn’t just “make” friends, she “kept” friends, and they became family. She overcame great challenges in life, but never backed down — she moved on! In addition to her family and friends, she enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and riding motorcycles.
She is survived by her daughters, Rylee Ann Frain and Shayla Rose Frain; K-9 companions, Abby and Red Dawg; parents, Rex (Julie Neuhouser) Snyder and Diane (Kirk) Weeks; sisters, Heather (Carl) Watson and Kristin (John) Harper; brothers, Gavin (Mikel) Weeks, Simon (Alyssa) Weeks, Lucas Weeks and Austin (Jazmond) Leitch. Also surviving are paternal grandparents, Ray Dean “Duke” and Donna Snyder; and maternal grandparents, Roger (Penny) DePew, and Bonnie Brownell.
A Celebration of Life is set for 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be held from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Contributions in Emalee’s memory may be directed to Rex Snyder, for benefit of Emalee Frain at Community State Bank, Albion Branch, or W.I.T (Women in Transition) House, Angola.
To sign the online register book or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
