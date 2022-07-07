GARRETT — Virginia M. Haas, age 88, of Garrett, Indiana,, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Mrs. Haas was born on March 2, 1934, in Garrett.
She married John E. Haas on Sept. 7, 1973, in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2008.
Mrs. Haas was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She also worked for Flexible Products in Garrett for 22 years, and then she worked for Zanex in Garrett for five years.
She attended St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn.
Virginia enjoyed sewing and knitting, reading, doing word puzzles and putting puzzles together. She also enjoyed spending time on the lake and fishing. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include her sons, David McClish, of Auburn and Ricky McClish, of Auburn; daughters, Robin McClish, of Garrett and Valeria Grubb, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Aaron Meyer, Lindsay Meyer, Fawn (McClish) Smith, Brad McClish, Ashley (Cole) Utterback, Taryn (Grubb) Woodward and Lily Grubb; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, June Dixson, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her father, Archie Stiles; her mother, Lavon (Keister) Bradley; and her husband, John Haas.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
