David O. Mann, 76, of Hudson, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.
He was born May 11, 1943, in Three Rivers, Michigan.
David was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1962-65 in Korea.
He married Patricia L. White on Aug. 1, 1964, in Lansing, Michigan, and she resides in Hudson.
David was an entrepreneur owning small businesses that included Bio-Rem of Butler. He was a design engineer who held 12 patents.
He was a member of the Alvarado United Methodist Church in rural Hamilton.
David was very active in Boy Scouts. He was a Scout Master, Troop Commissioner and active in the Pokagon District. He received several accolades and awards including the Silver Beaver for his service with the Anthony Wayne Area Council.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and faithful servant of the Gospel.
Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, David H. and Mandy Mann of Hudson, and Jason H. and Carrie Mann of Colorado; four grandchildren, Addison, Asa, Audrey and Allister; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Gerry Mann of Michigan; sister, Suzie Hubbard of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, William A. and Opal Mann; and his mother, Ruth Mann.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2019, at the Alvarado United Methodist Church, 8045 E. 500 S., Hamilton, Indiana with Pastor Allison Roser and Pastor Lucretia Snyder officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the Alvarado United Methodist Church or Boy Scout Troop No. 169 of Auburn, Indiana.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo are handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
