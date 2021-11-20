COLUMBIA CITY — Bradley Wayne Duncan, 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1949.
Bradley graduated from Churubusco High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served four years.
He lived in California for several years and attended college there. He moved to Florida, and later returned to Indiana, for the remainder of his years.
Brad traveled to several places throughout the world in his younger years. He loved his family and his animals. Fishing was his pastime of choice, a skill he learned from his father.
Brad is survived by his mother, Charlotte Duncan McConnell; his sisters, Jennifer Anderson and Donna Batchelder; and his brother, Neal Duncan.
The family wants to expressly thank the Veteran's Hospitals in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis for the care and assistance provided him and the family during this time.
No service is planned at the time.
