KENDALLVILLE — Sharon Kay Hammel, 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1940, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Doris Copert and Gertrude (Parker) Kurtz.
On Dec. 14, 1973, in Kendallville, she married Lawrence “Larry” Hammel. He survives in Kendallville.
Sharon worked at Uniform Printing in Kendallville. She also worked at Felger’s Perfect Blend in Kendallville.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, DAR, and Clowns of America International, where she was known as “Ice Cream”.
Being a generous spirit, Sharon was active and volunteered in many organizations including CASA and Parkview Hospice. She served as a Stephen Minister and was a foster parent. Her love of the Amish community provided her an opportunity to author the book, “Handicap Never! I Will Love You Forever”.
Also surviving are two daughters, Vikki (Mike) Marti, of Fort Wayne and Cathy Michelbrink, of Kendallville; a son, Jack (Pam) Felger, of Kendallville; a stepdaughter, Laura (Wes) Bailey, of Kendallville; two stepsons, Jim (Chris) Hammel, of Corunna and Bill (Brenda) Hammel, of Navarre, Florida; seven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Lynn Kurtz, of Arizona, and Terry (Marilyn) Kurtz, of Kendallville; a sister-in-law, Donna Kurtz, of Avilla; and the father of her children, Jack (Patty) Felger of Tega Cay, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Lee Felger Jr.; three sisters, Norma Boszor, Margaret Newman and Sue Ziebel; and a brother, Jack Kurtz.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Shriner officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Visitation is on Wednesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sharon’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2:30 p.m., for those unable to attend.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.