FREMONT — Wanda V. Oberst, age 79, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1943 in Seymour, Indiana, to Lawrence and Elizabeth (Froh) Rebber.
Wanda graduated from Seymour High School in 1961.
She worked for the Amoco Corporation in Seymour for many years.
Wanda was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana, and Pokagon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fremont, Indiana.
She married Daniel Oberst on Oct. 28, 1972, at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour, Indiana.
They later moved to Michigan. Upon Dan’s retirement, Wanda and Dan built a new home on the Oberst family farm property near Fremont, Indiana.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Oberst, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Dealia (Adam) Partridge, of Vasser, Michigan, and Lawrence (Karen) Oberst, of Fremont, Indiana; six grandchildren, Disraeli, Adalae and Baeli Partridge, and Caleb, George and Ashley Oberst; and a brother, Tom (Kathy) Rebber, of Waymansville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Rebber; and a brother-in-law, John Oberst.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jeffrey Teeple will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow the service at Teeters Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Wanda’s memory may be given to Peace Lutheran Church or the American Kidney Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
