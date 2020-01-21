HILLSDALE, Michigan — Gordon Charles “Red” Gollnick, 77, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, Hillsdale, Michigan.
He was born on March 18, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Gordon and Mildred (Pepple) Gollnick.
Gordon retired from Aero Corporation of Angola after 35 years of service.
He had been the Police Chief and Fire Chief of Montgomery, Michigan for several years. He enjoyed fishing and working on Hit and Miss Engines. He was never known to pass-up ice cream, especially his favorites, Banana Splits. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his sons, Danny (Christine) Gollnick of Reading, Michigan, James Gollnick of Quincy, Michigan, Dean (Tina) Gollnick of Casper, Wyoming and Kevin Gollnick of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; sister, Julia Hawk of Yorktown, Indiana; brother, Steve Gollnick of Michigan and sisters, Barb Gary of Reading, Michigan, Bertha (Dale) Osborn of Coldwater, Michgian and Sandy (David) Beard of Montpelier, Ohio. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Trenna Gollnick; second wife, Dorothy Gollnick; daughter, Debbie Payton and three brothers, Lyle Gollnick, Norm Gollnick and Gerald Gollnick.
Memorial visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will take place at California Township Cemetery, California Corners, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility or to the American Cancer Society.
