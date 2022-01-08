AUBURN — Marsha K. Edgar, 70, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from an automobile accident.
She was born on June 20, 1951, in Huntington, Indiana, to Everett and Gladys (Ulrich) Logan.
She was a graduate of Huntington North High School.
Marsha married Gary L. Edgar in 1983, in Fort Wayne, and he survives in Auburn.
She worked for Lincoln Life Insurance Company in Fort Wayne, retiring after 30 years of service. After her retirement, she was a homemaker and worked for Wesley Healthcare and Rehabilitation/Auburn Village.
Marsha loved her dogs. She enjoyed reading, traveling, watching old westerns and crime scene shows and motorcycle rides with her husband, Gary.
Also surviving are three children, Kathrine (Joseph Rookard) Ray, of Sidney, Ohio, William Ray, of Hawaii, and Christy (Ryan Watts) Ray, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Paul, of Huntington and Joann Sailor, of Huntington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Donald Logan and Paul Logan.
Services will be held at 2 p.m.. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Donny Goff officiating.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.
Visitation also will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
