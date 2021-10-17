ANGOLA — Joe Junior Kiess, 90, of Lake Gage, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Edon, Ohio, to Ira Joseph and Sevilla Dorothy (Rockey) Kiess.
He graduated from Florence-Edon High School and then furthered his education at Tri-State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree.
Joe served his country during the Korean conflict in the Army. He was stationed one year in the South Pacific on Eni We Tok Island. He observed the first hydrogen bomb test there.
Joe was a retired bank executive for First National Bank of Fremont. He was also part owner and manager of Lake Gage Canvas.
Joe was a member of Nevada Mills United Methodist Church.
Joe is survived by wife, Elba R. Kiess; son, Jeffrey (Janet) Kiess, of Florida; grandson, Dylan (Alexandria) Kiess; and nephews, Dave (Cher) Baughman and Larry (Carol) Buck.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with calling starting at 11 a.m., until service time.
He will be laid to rest at Green Lawn Cemetery in Orland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edon United Methodist Church, Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, Orland Volunteer Fire Dept., or Joyce Public Library of Orland.
Assisting the family with the funeral arrangements is H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
