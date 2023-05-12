AVILLA — Jackie Przeniczny, 88, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village, Avilla.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1935, in Hobart, Indiana. Her father was Ottis Lee Mills and her mother was Eva Mae (Oliver) Mills Zartman.
Jackie was a Homemaker and a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne.
She married Richard A. Przeniczny Sr., on Feb. 28, 1954, in Hobart, Indiana, and he died on Nov. 7, 2013.
She is survived by a son and four daughters, Richard A. Przeniczny Jr., of Fort Wayne, Jean (Ron) McGee, of Fort Wayne, Deborah L. (Chris) Lapham, of LaOtto, Linda S. (Terry) Fisher, of Auburn and Mary Beth (Joe) Albarello, of Williamsberg, Ohio; three grandchildren, Sarah J. (Justin) Abbott, Stephanie M. McGee and Thomas W. Fisher; half-brothers and sisters, Dawn Annett Mills, Dusk (Carell) Combs, Vern Zartman, Leroy Zartman Jerry Zartman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Verl Zartman; stepmother, Dottie Mills; sister, Barbara Joan Russ; half-sister, Sandra Hubler; and half-brother, Orvin L. “Butch” Mills.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Calling is from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and also from 9-10 a.m., on Wednesday, prior to the service, all at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Jackie, to DeKalb County Humane Shelter or Diabetes Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
