LAGRANGE — Alvin C. Bontrager, 64, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 8, 1958, in LaGrange, to Chris and Verna (Eash) Bontrager.
On Nov. 2, 2006, in Helmer, Indiana, he married Bridget Ann DeLaCruz.
Mr. Bontrager was a self-employed contractor, with his specialty being in concrete work.
He was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church.
Alvin enjoyed fishing and traveling. Helping others by volunteering his time was one of his greatest joys in life. Alvin loved his family and was very close to his nieces and nephews.
Surviving are his wife, Bridget Bontrager, of LaGrange; two sons, Willard (Jill) Bontrager, of Indianapolis and Calvin Bontrager, of Elkhart; a stepson, Bobbie (Justine) Davis, of Syracuse; two stepdaughters, Beth (Terry) Zolen, of Tennessee, and Betsy (Tony) Compton, of Silver Lake; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Ivan Bontrager, of Arizona; four sisters, Rosemary (Jerome) Graber, of Davis County, Wilma Bontrager, of LaGrange, Lorene (Ray) Troyer, of LaGrange and Ann Bontrager, of LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Viola Bontrager; and a sister-in-law, Mary Bontrager.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S. S.R. 327, Hudson, Indiana, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Pallbearers are Fred Graber, Gary Graber, Willard Bontrager, Calvin Bontrager, Chris Troyer, Enos Troyer, Jerry Troyer, and Lenard Troyer.
Visitation is on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Helmer United Methodist Church.
Alvin’s funeral service on Thursday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.