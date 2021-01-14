William E. Ramer, 89, of Greenfield, Indiana, and formerly of Shipshewana, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 12:59 am
