LAGRANGE — Debra K. Duzan, 62, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1961, in Sturgis, Michigan, a daughter of the late, Virgil R. and Juanita J. (Bupp) Duzan.
Deb worked as a CNA/QMA at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange for 37 years.
Surviving Deb is her sister, Connie (Darrel) Halsey, of Angola, Indiana; three brothers, Kenneth (Tammy) Duzan, of LaGrange, Steven “Zeke” Duzan, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Jeff “Frenchie” Duzan, of LaGrange; several nieces and nephews, Ashley (Chip) Hartman, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Amber Halsey, of Fort Wayne, Kalie (Landis) Clark, of Angola, Aaron Duzan, Conner Duzan and Jeffrey Duzan, all of LaGrange, Andrew Duzan, of Fort Wayne and Tommy Duzan, of Kendallville; several great-nieces and nephews, Linley Hartman, Hattie Hartman, Cooper Hartman, Anna Fauster, Nova Halsey, Lucille Duzan, Millie Duzan and Archie Duzan.
A visitation will be held for Debra on Friday, April 14, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m., and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Memorials may be contributed in Debra’s memory to the ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
