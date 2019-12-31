GRABILL — Amanda Eicher, 90, formerly of Grabill, Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her son’s home in Fremont, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1929, in Grabill, to Samuel and Mary (Miller) Graber.
She married Michael Eicher on June 27, 1948, in Grabill, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage together, before his death on March 25, 2019.
Surviving are her sons, Lynn (Eileen) Eicher, of Fremont, Dennis (Marie) Eicher, of Montpelier, Ohio, Jim (Holly) Eicher, of Fremont, and Olen Eicher, of Fremont; daughter, Janice (Joel) Graber, Fremont; 14 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Raymond (Orpha) Eicher, of Hicksville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Vernon & Delmar Eicher; brothers, Joel, Joseph, Jonas, Henry and Jeromia Graber; sisters, Margaret Graber and Marie Eicher; and great-grandchild, Carlena Schultz.
She was a homemaker, worked at Golden Years Nursing Home, and was a member of Cuba Mennonite Church. She loved to sew, do crafts and spend time with her family.
Calling will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Cuba Mennonite Church 10835 Cuba Road, Harlan, Indiana, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the church.
Burial will be at Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to Cuba Mennonite Church Youth Missions Fund.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
