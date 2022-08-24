KENDALLVILLE — Vincent K. Helmkamp, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at his home at the age of 67.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on March 23, 1955, to Robert and Alberta (Fischer) Helmkamp.
Vince married Mary Kay Smith on May 28, 1976, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla, Indiana.
Vince grew up in Avilla and graduated from East Noble High School in 1973.
He was very active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla, and later at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church when he moved to Kendallville. He served in many roles at St. Mary’s, including Parish Council, School Board, and as a youth group leader. At Immaculate Conception he was a very active and faithful member of the Knights of Columbus Corpus Christi Council 7839 and Mother Teresa Assembly 2581. Vince also served the Knights of Columbus as Commander of the Fourth Degree Honor Guard.
He began his professional life selling cars for Hilkert & Pankop Dodge in Kendallville, then worked for his father-in-law at Wolf Tin Shop in Avilla. He later settled into a career as a purchasing agent in the manufactured housing and RV industries, retiring from Crossroads RV in Topeka.
Vince was a charter member of the Avilla Jaycees. He enjoyed camping, collecting and selling farm toys, helping plan his high school reunions on the Class of 1973 Reunion Committee, golfing with his friends, hiking, riding his 4-wheeler, and watching Notre Dame football and IU basketball. He loved spending time with his family, especially his five grandkids, attending many of their plays, concerts, and sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Kay Helmkamp, of Kendallville; two children, daughter, Jill and Mark Dunkel, of Avilla, and son, Todd and Bethany Helmkamp, of Ashley; five grandchildren, Lili and Zack Dunkel and Luke, Brennan, and Nya Helmkamp; nine siblings, Ralph and Rose Helmkamp, of Avilla, Linda and Tom Jansen, of Kendallville, Kenny and Judy Helmkamp, of Avilla, Steve Helmkamp, of Avilla, Cheryl and Hal Barker, of Kendallville, Phil and Laura Helmkamp, of Fort Wayne, Ruth and Scott Durbin, of Kendallville, Cathy and Tim Dancer, of Swanton, Ohio, and Ann Helmkamp and Becky Case, of Columbia City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta Helmkamp, in 1971; his father, Robert Helmkamp, in 1996; his stepmother, Rosealma Helmkamp, in 2010; and an infant brother, Charles. In addition, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Laura Helmkamp; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Janis Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Teresa and Howard Eicher; and great-niece, Kayla Tyler.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., Avilla.
The Rev. J. Steele will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Avilla.
Memorials may be made in Vince’s memory to Gibault School for Boys and Girls, the Kidney Cancer Association, or for Masses at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
