FORT WAYNE — Stuart D. Kepler, 59 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in his residence.

Stuart was born on April 25, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, the son of the late Jerry C. and Dolores A. (Harger) Kepler.

He was a 1979 graduate of Hamilton High School.

Stuart worked as a receiving clerk for Central Supply and previously worked for Bostwick-Braun Distribution Center.

He was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church.

In his free time, Stuart enjoyed antiquing, taking care of his lawn, and spending time at the lake. He especially cherished his time spent with his nieces and nephews.

Surviving are two brothers, Eric Kepler, of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Brad (Kim) Kepler, of Hamilton, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Stuart was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug Kepler.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Hamilton Cemetery, with Rodney Snyder officiating.

The family asks those attending services to observe social distancing and to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3895 Church St., Hamilton.

The family asks those remembering Stuart may make memorial contributions to Steuben County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.