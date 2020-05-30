Jeanette Click
KENDALLVILLE — Jeanette Click, 63, of Kendallville died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center emergency room in Fort Wayne.
She was born August 19, 1956, in Kendallville to Diamond and Thelma (Mitchell) Hicks.
On April 25, 1995, in Albion she married Ronald Click. He survives in Kendallville.
She was a member of the Full Gospel Revival Center in Rome City and was a homemaker.
Jeanette enjoyed going to garage sales, collecting roosters and flowers, and dearly loved her grandbabies.
Also surviving are two daughters, Heather (Michael) Bortner of Wolcottville and Amanda (David) Nissen of Kendallville; two sons, Anthony B. (Coryanna) Slone of Ligonier and Philip (Candy) Slone of Rome City; eight grandchildren, Austin Slone, Trevor Slone, Eric (Makayla) Slone, Marrissa (Derek) Iddings, Jasmine Long, Ethan Bortner, Ava Nissen, and Connor Nissen; a great-grandson, Nehemiah Iddings; a great-granddaughter, Selah Iddings, due in July; her mother, Thelma Hicks of Brimfield; and two sisters, Janet (Chester) Beavers of Wawaka and Julie (Ronald) Harroff of Rome City.
She was preceded in death by her father on March 11, 2014.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Full Gospel Revival Center in Rome City with Pastor Glen Patrick and Pastor Purda Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery, Rome City. Due to social distancing, only a limited number of people will be permitted to attend the funeral service. A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Anthony Slone, Philip Slone, Mike Bortner, Davey Nissen, Trevor Slone, Eric Slone, and Austin Slone.
Calling is Monday, June 1, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the church, following social distancing practices.
Preferred memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
