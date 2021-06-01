FREMONT — Ned Dewayne Snyder, 82 of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ned was born on Sept. 16, 1938, in Fremont to George and Josephine (Penner) Snyder, who preceded him in death. Ned’s brothers George William and John also preceded him in death.
Ned married Marian Jane Snyder on May 1, 1959. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2012. After Jane’s passing, Ned enjoyed the companionship of Mary Withington.
Survivors include a brother, F. Richard Snyder, of Goshen, sister, Joanne Pauwels, of The Villages, Florida; and a sister-in-law, Jean Hazlett, of State College, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are three sons, Kevin (Robin) Snyder, of Fremont, Christopher (Tina) Snyder, of Fremont and Kent (Debra) Snyder, of Knoxville, Tennessee. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Mitchell (Sallie) Snyder, of Fort Worth, Texas, Travis (Laura) Snyder, of Trophy Club, Texas, Spencer (Kelli) Snyder, of Bastrop, Texas, Corey (Sarah) Snyder, of New York City, Carrie (Tommy) Conway, of Columbus, Ohio, Alex (Michelle Harkless) Snyder, of Fort Wayne, Lindsay (Tom) Standing, of Gallatin, Tennessee, Kendall (Katie) Snyder, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Madison Snyder, of Seattle, Washington. Ned is survived by 17 great-grandchildren.
Ned was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church and also attended the Parrish United Methodist Church in Parrish, Florida.
Ned graduated from Fremont High School in 1956, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, before returning home to Fremont to assist his father, George, in running the family business. Ned owned and operated Snyder’s Culligan Soft Water Service for many years, before retiring in 1999.
He received numerous awards for dealership excellence and served on the National Dealer’s Council.
He was active as a volunteer and leader in the community, including service to the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, Fremont Economic Development Board, Fremont School Board, Ivy Tech – Fort Wayne Board of Directors, Cameron Hospital Board, Steuben County Community Foundation Board and the Steuben County Republican Party. Ned’s investment of time and treasure for the betterment of Steuben County and the Town of Fremont was significant.
Ned enjoyed golfing, especially the Wednesday afternoon scramble tournament at Country Meadows Golf Course. He was an avid fan of Indiana University basketball and football. Ned was always the life of the party, telling jokes and ensuring everyone had a good time. He and Jane enjoyed traveling with their group of friends from Steuben County to many destinations around the world. Ned and Jane enjoyed wintering at their home in Palmetto, Florida.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Fremont United Methodist Church in Fremont, with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will follow services at Fremont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Steuben County Community Foundation to one of three funds — Fremont United Methodist Church, Snyder Ivy Tech Fund, or Fremont Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, 495-2915.
